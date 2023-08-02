BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It will be another delightful day today, just like on Tuesday, after a cool start to the day. Temperatures will be warming back up into the low-to-mid 70s - just a bit below normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 82°).

There will be a change in the weather starting on Thursday. A frontal system will be moving in from the west which will bring a few showers early in the day. But by the end of the day, it will get more active with showers & some thunderstorms starting to show up. Those showers & thunderstorms will be on and off throughout Thurday night, and especially throughout the day on Friday. Some of the thunderstorms on Friday could be on the strong side with some locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

The showers will taper off on Friday night as the system exits to the east. That means the weekend is looking good, with lots of sunshine both Saturday & Sunday.

Another system will move in for the start of next week with showers on both Monday & Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on that active weather by the end of the week, and we will keep you up-to-date on the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

