Brattleboro Police investigate suspicious death

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Brattleboro.

The Brattleboro Police say fire crews responded Wednesday at 1 p.m., to a report of a person down an embankment off of Cedar Street.

Police say the person was declared and that the death was suspicious. They released no additional details.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police.

