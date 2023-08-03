How to help
Burlington officer-involved shooting deemed justified, no charges to be filed

Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard
Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington police officer who shot and injured a man in the city a year ago will not face charges.

Thursday, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office said they finished their reviews of the officer-involved shooting and will not file any charges against Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard.

They concluded Bombard had reason to believe another officer was in imminent danger, so he was justified in using deadly force.

Investigators said on Aug. 13, 2022, police responded to a call on Manhattan Drive where they found David Johnson holding a large knife and making statements about wanting to end his life. Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but Johnson charged at officers and Bombard shot him. Johnson was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg that was not life-threatening.

Police said two parked cars were also hit by bullets, and someone inside one was treated for minor injuries from broken glass.

Burlington
Burlington(Wayne Savage)

