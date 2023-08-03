Celebrating Calvin Coolidge on 100th anniversary of presidential oath

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of President Calvin Coolidge taking the oath of office at his family’s Vermont homestead. Dozens of people gathered to celebrate and witness a reenactment of the unusual event that took place in Plymouth Notch back in 1923.

At 2:47 a.m. on August 3rd, 1923, Calvin Coolidge took the oath of office, becoming the 30th president.

Word of President Warren Harding’s death reached Vice President Coolidge’s father’s house in Plymouth Notch just before midnight. Without phones, the news was brought by telegram from Bridgewater.

“It happened right in the sitting room of the family’s homestead and the oath was issued by Coolidge’s own father under the authority he had as a notary public,” Explained Matthew Denhart with the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation.

The Coolidge Homestead is well preserved with all buildings and artifacts in their original place. Rejoice Scherry, Vermont Historic Sites regional administrator, says Coolidge’s Vermont upbringing was reflected in his presidency. “He would’ve witnessed town meetings taking place and learned the importance of having good relationships with your neighbors and having a voice in town politics. These are all values he learned here and brought to his adult life and presidency,” she said.

And while viewing history is interesting, Jennifer Harville -- President Coolidge’s great-grandaughter and the one who played his wife, Grace, in the reenactment -- is also hoping people can use some of the late president’s principles. “It’s very important to get to know your leaders as much as possible. It’s also very important to be involved in the political process,”

Coolidge experts say the man was best known for being humble -- and keeping the federal budget balanced. While he was popular, he never sought reelection. “He thought it was important for the president to know -- he’s not a great man. He really respected the Constitution and division of powers in our country and really thought it was important other people have a chance to lead,” Denhart said.

“There was a lot of humility. He was very modest. He worked across the aisle,” Harville said.

For those who couldn’t make it to Thursday’s reenactment, they’ll be doing another one on Saturday at 2:47 p.m.

