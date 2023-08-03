Chittenden County businesses frustrated by growth in shoplifting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County business owners say retail theft remains a growing problem, and that the legal system doesn’t appear to be resolving the issue.

Greg Bibens is the general manager at several Ace Hardware stores throughout Chittenden County. Across all of his stores, he estimates thousands of dollars in losses already this year from shoplifting.

“Theft on a daily... it’s not even a hidden crime anymore or people sneaking out. It’s blatant. People taking things off the shelves and running out of the store,” he said.

Video surveillance footage from last month shows store staff trying to take a pink Yeti cooler back from a woman who walked out without paying for it. Bibens says they were able to recover the cooler but that doesn’t always happen. “Next to a big international corporation like the big box stores, we’re probably small potatoes. But to a family business, to a local business, it hurts deeper,” he said.

The South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke says they received 430 reports of retail theft between August 2022 and now, a number that has consistently gone up over the last few years. Often, he says they see the same people stealing on multiple occasions. “We see a lot of substance use disorder, we see a lot of mental health crises. But regardless of that, when they’re resistant to treatment but continue to go to court, the court is forced to release these folks on pretrial conditions of release and it does become an endless, almost vicious cycle,” he said.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George was not available for an interview but released a statement saying, “Much of the complaints I have heard from business owners is that when a person steals from them, the person is ‘right back on the street.’ That is not the same as there being no repercussions. Everyone is entitled to be ‘on the street after committing a nonviolent offense. In fact, our Constitution demands it. So, just because someone commits a crime doesn’t mean they will be incarcerated for that crime pending trial,” she said.

Bibens says he has had to take matters into his own hands by placing signs at the front door requiring all customers to leave bags at the front desk. “We get their information, we get photographs, we get license plate numbers, we get timestamps. They know what to look out for and then they know to report it to the police,” he said.

George has said repeatedly in the past that not everyone charged with a misdemeanor or low-level property crime should be put in jail, especially those with substance abuse problems.

