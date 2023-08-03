Fairy Festival returns to Greensboro this weekend

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The second annual Vermont Fairy Festival gets underway in Greensboro this weekend.

The second annual event at the Highland Center for the Arts includes food, fairies, and fun, including performances and lessons with the New England Center for the Circus Arts.

The festival grew out of the pandemic, when organizers say they wanted to bring fun, magic, and whimsy to the community. They say it’s just as relevant this year.

“It is something that really is much needed right now coming out of the pandemic. And then, of course, all the flooding and devastation that we’ve seen in Vermont. We really decided we needed a weekend where we could just celebrate and have fun,” said the center’s Keisha Luce

It takes place Saturday and is open to all ages on a sliding price scale.

