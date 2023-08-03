FEMA opens disaster center in Orleans County

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new FEMA disaster recovery center opened in Orleans County Thursday.

The county last week was added to the list of nine Vermont counties that have qualified under a federal major disaster declaration.

The new center is located at the Barton Memorial Building and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s designed to help flood victims apply for FEMA grants and answer any relief-related questions.

As of Tuesday, FEMA has approved more than $8.5 million in individual grants to households in nine counties covered under the federal major disaster declaration. Upwards of 450 FEMA officials are fanned out across the state and have thus far visited over 12,000 homes and 700 businesses.

The state’s five other FEMA disaster centers are located in Plainfield, Waterbury, Rutland, Barre, and Londonderry.

