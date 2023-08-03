How to help
Flood relief applications for businesses are officially open

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The portal for business owners to apply for flood relief grants is open today.

The $20 million Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program is mean to help businesses and nonprofits restore, reopen, and bring their employees back to work after suffering physical damages to their property.

The portal opens at 12:00 p.m. today and is first come first serve. How much a someone can get depends on the losses taken during the flood. We’re told most organizations can receive up to $20,000.

$1 million is being set aside specifically for farms and farm businesses.

The portal for business owners to apply for flood relief grants is open today.
