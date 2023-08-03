How to help
Franklin County Field Days kicks off 4 day run in Highate

Franklin County Field Days got underway in Highgate Thursday.
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HIGHATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fair season is in full swing with another getting underway Thursday in Franklin County. Despite a cloudy start with some rain, hundreds are expected to turn out over the weekend for Franklin County Field Days to check out tons of old favorites along with new spectacles.

Families and friends lined up Thursday for a first crack at the rides.

“We have our grandkids for the week and thought this sounds like a great thing to do,” said Nancy Lumbra.

Many opted for classics like the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round, while others, like Victoria Sweet, are more daring and prefer the stomach-churning rides that spin and twirl. “It was scary. I had to close my eyes because my stomach was dropping,” Sweet said.

“It felt like you were in outer space and you’re like -- it spins you around and it pushes you up, so like it’s gravity,” added Emily Fike.

After making the rounds, visitors can catch one of the many events. “We do have a couple of new track events this year including Race What You Bring -- which is you can bring an ATV, a lawnmower, your bicycle, anything you want, find someone else that has the same thing, and you’re going to race against each other,” said the Field Days’ Abigail Gagne.

If all that makes your ears ring, head over to one of the petting zoos and feed friendly goats or pet rabbits. There are no shortage of animals to greet. It’s part of the event’s initiative to feature more local farmers. “A lot of small farms are going out of business. We really want to bring that back in and showcase it here,” Gagne said.

After all the fun, visitors can grab a lemonade, cotton candy, and even a free carton of milk. And if that’s not enough, the popular demolition derby is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Franklin County Field Days runs through Sunday.

