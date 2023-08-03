Gov. Scott names flood recovery czar

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Wednesday named Doug Farnham as chief recovery officer to oversee the ongoing recovery from catastrophic flooding last month.

Farnham has served as the deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration since 2021, where he has overseen the state’s management of pandemic recovery and infrastructure investments. He also served at the Vermont Department of Taxes since 2011 in various roles,

“As we move into the recovery phase of our response, working to build back smarter and more resilient to the impacts of climate change will be key. Recovery means helping people get back on their feet and making the most of the transformational investments that were being made before the floods. It is important to have someone with Doug’s experience to help bring all the tools and resources together, so we keep our transformative community revitalization work on track for the greatest impact,” Scott said in a statement.

Former Gov. Peter Shumlin created the chief recovery officer position in the wake of Tropical Storm Irene to coordinate flood recovery, including the complex job of coordinating with federal officials for the rebuilding of the Waterbury state office complex and construction of the Vermont Psychiatric Hospital in Berlin.

