Hochul announces $100M for schools to address pandemic learning loss

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor says more than $100 million is available to school districts still trying to recover from the pandemic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says a total of $108 million will go toward expanding mental health support for students, and $100 million of the money can be used for new or existing programs that help students address trauma and learning loss from the pandemic.

School districts with the highest need will be prioritized.

The other $8 million will be used to expand school-based mental health clinics.

“The effects of the pandemic on our students were devastating and irreversible-- that’s why we’re making historic investments to address learning loss and expand mental health support in our schools,” Hochul, D-New York, said in a statement. “By pinpointing where students have fallen behind and getting them the mental health resources they need, this funding will help put New York students back on the path towards success.”

Districts can apply for the money.

