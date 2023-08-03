Katona wins Vermont Women’s Am

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hailey Katona of Bellows Falls Country Club is the 2023 Vermont Women’s Amateur Champion, claiming a three-stroke victory over Ralph Myhre’s Morgan Lee over three days at Mt. Anthony Country Club.

Katona led after each round of competition, with Monday’s 70 giving her enough cushion to hold off Lee, +10 to +13.

“It feels really good,” Katona said. “This is the first tournament I’ve played in quite a while, and to get the win is really special. I just relaxed, I was nervous going into the round today. The front nine, I let my nerves get the best of me. After the turn I was like you know what, let’s go have fun, let’s play golf, let’s stay in the moment. And it worked!”

