How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Katona wins Vermont Women’s Am

Bellows Falls Country Club golfer wins by three strokes
Bellows Falls Country Club golfer wins by three strokes
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hailey Katona of Bellows Falls Country Club is the 2023 Vermont Women’s Amateur Champion, claiming a three-stroke victory over Ralph Myhre’s Morgan Lee over three days at Mt. Anthony Country Club.

Katona led after each round of competition, with Monday’s 70 giving her enough cushion to hold off Lee, +10 to +13.

“It feels really good,” Katona said. “This is the first tournament I’ve played in quite a while, and to get the win is really special. I just relaxed, I was nervous going into the round today. The front nine, I let my nerves get the best of me. After the turn I was like you know what, let’s go have fun, let’s play golf, let’s stay in the moment. And it worked!”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Claudia Voight
Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday demo'd the new Vermont Strong license plates.
2nd death linked to catastrophic flooding
Kahliq Richardson-File photo
Vt. man sentenced for federal gun crime connected to fatal shooting
Kody Bardin
2 arrested in connection with NH home invasion, shooting incident

Latest News

Former assistant will serve as head coach for at least the 2023-24 season
Wiedler introduced as UVM men’s hockey interim coach
Former assistant will serve as head coach for at least the 2023-24 season
Wiedler introduced as UVM men’s hockey interim coach
Bellows Falls Country Club golfer wins by three strokes
Katona wins Vermont Women’s Am
First ever preseason ranking for Cats
UVM men’s soccer ranked 12th in preseason coaches poll