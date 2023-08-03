How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Murad to be honored at B.P.D. promotion ceremony

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New officers are being recognized at the Burlington Police Department.

A swearing in and promotion ceremony is being held this afternoon in the Community Room. New recruits starting the academy will get recognition, as well as employees who have moved up the ranks.

Now that Chief Jon Murad officially has the job, he will be one of the many people recognized today.

Mayor Miro Weinberger had wanted Murad in charge for years, but he couldn’t get support from city council until recently.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Another truck driver is in trouble after getting his rig stuck in the Notch.
Another truck driver gets stuck on the Notch Road
A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
Joseph Ferlazzo
Vt. man charged with 2021 murder of wife appears in court
File photo
Burlington man charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

The New England Independent Bookstore Association will kick off an effort this weekend to help...
Flood relief applications for businesses are officially open
The portal for business owners to apply for flood relief grants is open today.
Flood relief applications for businesses are officially open
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6,...
N.Y., Vt., and N.H. congressmembers speak on January 6th riot, Trump indictment
New officers are being recognized at the Burlington Police Department.
Murad to be honored at B.P.D. promotion ceremony