Murad to be honored at B.P.D. promotion ceremony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New officers are being recognized at the Burlington Police Department.

A swearing in and promotion ceremony is being held this afternoon in the Community Room. New recruits starting the academy will get recognition, as well as employees who have moved up the ranks.

Now that Chief Jon Murad officially has the job, he will be one of the many people recognized today.

Mayor Miro Weinberger had wanted Murad in charge for years, but he couldn’t get support from city council until recently.

