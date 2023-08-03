How to help
N.Y., Vt., and N.H. congressmembers speak on January 6th riot, Trump indictment

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6,...
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. An Arkansas truck driver who beat a police officer with a flagpole attached to an American flag during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Monday, July 24, 2023, to more than four years in prison. Peter Francis Stager struck the Metropolitan Police Department officer with his flagpole at least three times as other rioters pulled the officer, head first, into the crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The bruised officer was among more than 100 police officers injured during the riot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch says he was there during the January 6th capitol riot, calling it “one of the darkest days in American history.”

Welch said quote: “Make no mistake: the tragic events of that day — and the lies and conspiracies pushed by former President Trump and his followers — did tremendous damage to our democracy.”

However, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik calls the indictment a sham and questions the timing. “When there is bombshell testimony that continues to expose the corruption of what I believe is the greatest political scandal in my lifetime that is the Biden Family Corruption, then the D.O.J. gets weaponized against Joe Biden’s top opponent, Donald Trump,” said Stefanik.

Not all Republicans feel the same. Some, like New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, are hoping this trial will be a wake up call to members of Trump’s base. “The best part about this is the fact that Trump knew he didn’t win. He didn’t buy any of what he was spitting out publicly. He was lying to his own supporters. He knows he didn’t win and that’s going to be laid out.” said Sununu. “I think there’s hope there and understanding that Trump very well is not the nominee of this party.”

New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster also put in her two cents, saying quote: “We have an independent judicial system for a reason—to ensure no one is treated with a separate system of justice. No one is above the law.”

