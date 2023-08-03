How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow lists her guesthouse on Airbnb

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of people leverage their homes for extra income by renting out space on Airbnb.

Now, the platform’s long list of hosts includes Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress and Goop founder announced in a Tuesday Instagram post she is listing her guesthouse in Montecito, California for a one-night stay.

In her post, Paltrow said increased isolation due to the pandemic has damaged our sense of community and “made our lives even more fragmented.”

The post included a video of Paltrow giving a guided tour of her home.

In addition to the home and its amenities, the offering includes an assortment of Paltrow’s Goop wellness products and a guided transcendental meditation session.

The guest will also enjoy a “chef’s dinner” with Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk.

Booking requests for Paltrow’s guesthouse open on Aug. 15.

The one-night stay is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Another truck driver is in trouble after getting his rig stuck in the Notch.
Another truck driver gets stuck on the Notch Road
File photo
Burlington man charged with aggravated assault
Joseph Ferlazzo
Vt. man charged with 2021 murder of wife appears in court

Latest News

This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus....
Babies should get recently approved drug for RSV, CDC says
Police said the stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Man survives being stabbed through the head with a flagpole, police say
BPD Chief John Murad takes the oath of office Thursday.
Murad sworn in at Burlington Police Dept. promotion ceremony
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China