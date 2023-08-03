Plattsburgh Common Council to weigh in on proposed waterfront hotel

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Common Council Thursday is weighing in on a proposal to bring a hotel to the city’s waterfront.

The council is expected to vote on a development agreement for the harborside hotel.

The developer on the project said he hopes to build the $1.2 million on the city-owned former railyard site. It would include a 125-room hotel, restaurant, and 4,000-square-foot meeting space. The agreement also sets out a two-year timeline for completion of the project.

John Parmelee works at the Naked Turtle restaurant next to the proposed development site and says he believes the hotel would boost business in the city. “It will create a synergy with downtown Plattsburgh and the waterfront which will be very important and I think it will draw business to the area, it will accommodate the summer tourism market in a welcome way,” he said.

If approved by the council, the developer will begin the process of carrying out environmental studies of the site.

Related Story:

Plattsburgh eyes possible waterfront hotel project

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.