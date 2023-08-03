How to help
Richford border renovations slated for 2025

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal officials say work on the new border crossing in Richford should begin in two years.

The U.S. General Services Administration says all the design work will be complete and construction will begin in the fall of 2025 and it should be wrapped up in early 2026.

The changes are designed to make Richford’s border crossing safer for the public and border officers and make traffic flow more efficiently.

The money for the renovations comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Border crossings at Highgate Springs, Alburgh, Beebe Plain, and Newport are also due for upgrades

