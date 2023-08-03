Shrine Bowl athletes playing for larger cause

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 70th edition of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is on tap for this Saturday at Castleton, moved up from it’s usual late afternoon spot on the schedule to an 11:30 start to the festivities this year. The game will once again pit the best recently graduated high school football players from Vermont and New Hampshire in a battle for Twin State bragging rights...but this game has a much larger importance beyond football.

The Shriners hosted their annual media day on Tuesday, a chance for the players to interact with each other, but also to meet and learn the stories of kids who have received treatment from regional Shriners Hospitals over the years. It’s a nice opportunity to put the game in perspective for the players.

“It made me extremely proud,” said Lucas Smith, a New Hampshire offensive tackle and Defensive end from Stevens. Especially since the Shriner Foundation paid for my brother’s prosthetic leg. So I’m really honored to play in this game.”

“You get lost in it sometimes,” added Vermont wide receiver Alex Provost, a recent CVU grad. “You’re going to the practices, you’re tired. Your body’s sore. But then at the end of the day, you hear these people who have these great stories and opportunities...and you realize why you’re here and why you’re still going.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the players and cheerleaders for this year’s game had raised more than $59,000 for Shriners Hospitals.

