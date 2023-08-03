How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country

A set of Lowcountry twins found out they have 65 siblings throughout North America by using different genetic websites. (Source: WCSC)
By Emily Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A set of twins in South Carolina learned they have 65 siblings throughout North America by using different genetic websites.

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of them having more siblings, but neither expected that number to be 65.

“I was curious to know more of my background and my ancestry, as well as figuring out who my father was, and seeing if I could connect to any of the other siblings,” Amelia said. “I didn’t think I had this many; I was thinking maybe two to three.”

Genetic testing results showed she had eight confirmed siblings. Then Andrew took a different DNA test, finding 18 confirmed siblings.

A news story in Canada shared by their stepmother showed a group of donor siblings that looked similar to both Andrew and Amelia.

“I was like, there’s no way we’re not related,” Amelia said.

Between DNA results and research on social media, the two confirmed they were related to 65 other donor-related siblings, including seven sets of twins and one set of triplets.

“It was amazing reacting to how many people are related to me; firstly, brothers and sisters,” Andrew said. “And then when it came to knowing that they actually existed in that amount, it’s crazy.”

The “2046 Sibling Group” is named after their father’s donor identification number and has connected through social media and genetic services in recent years.

“It just keeps growing and more keep getting added to the chat and being welcomed in,” Amelia said.

Members of the “2046 Sibling Group” live in Canada, California, throughout the east coast and Midwest. Their ages range from 14 to 27.

“It causes me to think like I’m in a new life with other beings that are like me, that didn’t know existed,” Andrew said.

Amelia and Andrew went to New Jersey last summer to meet some of their brothers and sisters, discovering similar physical traits and interests, with many of them being very athletic and artistic.

“We went to a planet fitness center up there, and all of us were on treadmills at once, which was kind of funny,” Amelia said. “We were just wondering if anyone would notice that we were all related.”

As for the future of their relationships with their siblings, the twins hope to plan annual summer trips to keep everyone connected.

“Just working together to learn more about ourselves and to establish that connection, because connections are important,” Amelia said. “Connections are things that are going to help you get through life, and things that can be everlasting; it helps make life worthwhile as well.”

The twins say that a large part of finding new siblings is making sure that everyone feels comfortable and welcomed into their new family.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Another truck driver is in trouble after getting his rig stuck in the Notch.
Another truck driver gets stuck on the Notch Road
Joseph Ferlazzo
Vt. man charged with 2021 murder of wife appears in court
File photo
Burlington man charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial
FILE - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day, potentially boosting prices at the pump
Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard
Burlington officer-involved shooting deemed justified, no charges to be filed