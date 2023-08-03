How to help
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge

John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury man who was at the center of an hourslong police response on Wednesday faced a judge on Thursday.

When John Neville appeared virtually in Washington County Court, the question of his mental health and Vermont’s justice system was front and center.

Neville pleaded not guilty to nine new counts in two new dockets. He was already scheduled to appear in court Thursday in a different case, but this week he was arrested twice for violating his conditions.

Wednesday, just hours after Neville was released from the hospital after a mental health evaluation, Vermont state police were at his Waterbury home. They waited there for more than seven hours for a warrant to arrest him after he allegedly violated his conditions.

WCAX News cameras caught Neville taunting police and throwing things out the window.

Once the warrant arrived, police moved fast to make the arrest. We were able to hear Neville share his concerns about his mental health while he was put in a cruiser.

“How does getting rearrested help my mental health issues?” Neville asked.

In court Thursday, his lawyer echoed the concerns over Neville’s mental health.

“Now he is in a facility where he tells me he has had absolutely no mental health treatment, no mental health care and no one has asked him about his mental health,” attorney Andrew Pappone said.

Neville’s Waterbury neighbors wouldn’t go on camera but shared many stories of ongoing issues at the property.

According to investigators, Neville has a history of disturbances including attempted arson, reckless endangerment, unlawful trespass and more.

Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly argued to keep Neville behind bars due to those concerns.

“The state is seeking to hold Neville because the state does believe there are no conditions that can protect the public,” Donnelly said.

The judge denied bail but a mental health evaluation has to wait because, according to the law, Neville must be in court in person for an evaluation to be granted.

“He was not in person today so we didn’t have that available, that was not one of the tools available to us today,” Donnelly explained.

“What I would have done had he been transported here would have been to ask for a screening so we can actually get a handle on what his mental health needs are,” Pappone said.

This is a revolving door WCAX News has reported on many times before-- long waits for an evaluation and a system that has a hard time meeting the need of offenders with mental health needs.

For now, Neville will remain behind bars but he could be released to a responsible adult. A judge will have the final say.

