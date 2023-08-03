How to help
Vermont rabies bait drop underway

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say Vermont’s annual rabies bait drop is underway in many areas across the state.

The cooperative state and federal effort comes as the region is seeing more reports of rabies in raccoons. So far this year, 23 animals in the state have tested positive for rabies and 12 of those have been raccoons.

Approximately 265,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington Counties.

Officials ask that if you see a bait pack, leave it alone.

(WCAX)

