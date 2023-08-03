How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine (WCAX) - A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.

It happened on Wednesday at about 4 p.m. in Sanford.

Police say Michael Gilbar, 65, of Jericho, and his 15-year-old grandson were standing in a yard when an SUV veered off the road and hit them.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Gilbar was pronounced dead at the airport while waiting to be airlifted to a hospital.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. They have not yet released the name of Gilbar’s grandson or the driver.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
Ryan Koss
Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Another truck driver is in trouble after getting his rig stuck in the Notch.
Another truck driver gets stuck on the Notch Road
Joseph Ferlazzo
Vt. man charged with 2021 murder of wife appears in court
File photo
Burlington man charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

File photo
Vermont rabies bait drop underway
File photo
Richford border renovations slated for 2025
August 3, 2023 - Albany, NY, - Governor Kathy Hochul makes an education announcement at the...
Hochul announces $100M for schools to address pandemic learning loss
Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard
Burlington officer-involved shooting deemed justified, no charges to be filed