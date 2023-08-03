Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard

SANFORD, Maine (WCAX) - A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.

It happened on Wednesday at about 4 p.m. in Sanford.

Police say Michael Gilbar, 65, of Jericho, and his 15-year-old grandson were standing in a yard when an SUV veered off the road and hit them.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Gilbar was pronounced dead at the airport while waiting to be airlifted to a hospital.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. They have not yet released the name of Gilbar’s grandson or the driver.

