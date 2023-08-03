BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! So far, this month of August has been just delightful . . . all 2 days of it! But now it’s payback time. The next couple of days will feature active and stormy weather.

Most of today will be okay with a mix of sun & clouds. But there will be some on-and-off showers into the early afternoon. By late afternoon & evening, more numerous showers & thunderstorms will come cruising through, generally moving from NW to SE. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, and hail. Those showers & thunderstorms will be on-and-off throughout the night.

Friday will be even more active. There will be some showers and possible thunderstorms to start the day, but it is more when we get into the mid-to-late afternoon & evening hours that we will see a flare-up of thunderstorms, especially in our central and southern areas. Again, those thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

The frontal system that will be bringing this stormy weather will move out of here on Friday night. High pressure will take control of our weather just in time for the weekend, which is looking very nice at this point.

Then another round of wet weather will come in for Monday & Tuesday. It will be clearing out again for Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the potentially severe weather over the next couple of days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

