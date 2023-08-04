How to help
17th Dragon Boat Festival gets ready for August 6th race

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 17th Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival is this weekend.

On Sunday you can see the dragon boat teams race for charity throughout the day.

Teams of 16 train for this race all summer long in preparation, and Dragonheart Vermont members have been named National and World champs in the increasingly popular sport of dragon boat racing.

The event raises money for breast cancer survivors and research. Since 2006, the event has raised over a million dollars.

