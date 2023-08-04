2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say two Franklin County men have now been charged with buying alcohol for a teen involved in a fatal crash back in June.

The crash took place at 4:45 am on the morning of June 18. Vermont State Police say Carson Smith, 16, of Berkshire, died after he lost control of his pickup truck on Water Tower Road in Berkshire. He was ejected from the truck and later pronounced dead.

Police now say the autopsy report indicates Smith was intoxicated and also impaired by other drugs. They also say witness statements and video footage show that Jon Schurger, 22, of St. Albans, and Dylon Smith, 22, of Enosburgh -- who is not related to Carson -- bought alcohol for an underaged party in Richford that Smith attended.

Both men were arrested Thursday. Schuger was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors and enabling consumption by minors causing death. Smith was charged as an accessory in the felony. They are due in court in October.

