How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say two Franklin County men have now been charged with buying alcohol for a teen involved in a fatal crash back in June.

The crash took place at 4:45 am on the morning of June 18. Vermont State Police say Carson Smith, 16, of Berkshire, died after he lost control of his pickup truck on Water Tower Road in Berkshire. He was ejected from the truck and later pronounced dead.

Police now say the autopsy report indicates Smith was intoxicated and also impaired by other drugs. They also say witness statements and video footage show that Jon Schurger, 22, of St. Albans, and Dylon Smith, 22, of Enosburgh -- who is not related to Carson -- bought alcohol for an underaged party in Richford that Smith attended.

Both men were arrested Thursday. Schuger was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors and enabling consumption by minors causing death. Smith was charged as an accessory in the felony. They are due in court in October.

Related Story:

Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
Middlebury flash flooding Thursday night
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding

Latest News

Consolidated Communications says it is laying off part of its Vermont-based staff.
Consolidated Communications announces job cuts
Hancock damage
Three people rescued from car trapped in Middlebury flooding
Consolidated Communications announces job cuts
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast