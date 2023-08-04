How to help
ADK town hit by flooding hopes to salvage tourism season

Long Lake, New York, is ready to welcome back visitors after destructive flooding last month.
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Long Lake, New York, is ready to welcome back visitors after destructive flooding last month.

“We are ready to see everybody,” said Alexandra Roalsvig, the town’s director of parks and tourism.

The town was one of the hardest hit in the region, with roads like Route 28N only recently reopening.

“It was such a shock to the system being cut off from Newcomb that is a huge way to travel through the Adirondacks with industry -- logging and also visitors -- and people were confused about what is open and what was not open, are they allowed to come, are they not allowed to come,” Roalsvig said. Confusion that she says could have hurt the town’s tourism economy. “I would say 96% of our economy is tourism in the summer, and it is a very short season.”

Noel Jennings, the owner of Custard’s Last Stand, says aside from a brief power outage and the 28N closure, he’s been fortunate. “We have faired pretty well, business has been good,” he said. “We have been open -- other than the day of the flood -- open as usual, and now that Newcomb is open, it is starting to pick back up.”

Some residents are still struggling and Roalsvig says it’s still unknown if federal assistance from President Biden’s major disaster declaration will help them. “Locally, as far as our citizens and our businesses, they are really having to rely on private donations, loans, and we do not really have any more information about whether FEMA will be able to help them at this point,” she said.

Despite the uncertainty, Roalsvig says Long Lake is ready to welcome visitors. “We have events to put on, we have people to entertain,” she said.

