Breakfast on the Farm to be hosted at Sunderland Farm

BRIDPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Take the chance to try a day in the life—and a breakfast table—with some Vermont farmers.

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm will be hosted at Sunderland Farm in Bridport this year.

After the meal, visitors will be able to visit 12 educational sections of the farm, covering everything from cow milking to gardening.

The goal of the event is to give the public a chance to meet people who produce food in Vermont.

The event will be held tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.

