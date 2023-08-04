How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Mark Margolis, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the movie “Scarface,” has died at the age of 83, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said Friday that his son, Morgan Margolis, had confirmed his death.

His role as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” a drug kingpin who is mostly paralyzed and uses a bell to communicate, earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

He would later reprise the role on the prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

He played Alberto the Shadow in the 1983 film “Scarface,” and he appeared in several of director Darren Aronofsky’s, including “Pi, “Requiem for a Dream” and “The Wrestler,” among his 162 acting credits, per IMDb.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
Middlebury flash flooding Thursday night
Three people rescued from car trapped in Middlebury flooding

Latest News

File photo
2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
The brother of a woman who James Phillip Barnes killed speaks out at a press conference....
Man says he watched execution to honor sister
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway