Champlain man sentenced to life in prison for Plattsburgh murder

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York man convicted of killing a Plattsburgh woman last year was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Vincent Abrams was convicted by a Clinton County jury this spring in the stabbing death of Melissa Myers at her home on Boynton Avenue.

Court records show Abrams and the victim knew each other and he showed up at her home on June 4, the night she was killed, where a group of people had gathered to drink and do drugs.

After her guests left, Abrams returned. He said he found Myers dead but police say he stabbed her multiple times and fled. They say they found evidence linking Abrams to the crime, including two knives, the victim’s purse, and a vacuum cleaner he’d taken from the home.

Related Stories:

North Country man convicted of murdering Plattsburgh woman

Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty

New details revealed in court about Northern New York murder case

Man arrested in murder of Northern New York woman

Plattsburgh Police seek surveillance footage following homicide

Authorities ID victim in Plattsburgh homicide

Police investigating homicide at Plattsburgh apartment building

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.