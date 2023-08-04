Consolidated Communications announces job cuts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Consolidated Communications says it is laying off part of its Vermont-based staff.

A spokesperson for the telephone and internet company says that it impacts less than five percent of the workforce in the state and that the cuts were necessary to continue to invest in fiber broadband technologies.

Consolidated employs around 220 workers based in Vermont. The company has not issued a warn notice, which requires employers to notify the state when more than 50 employees are let go.

