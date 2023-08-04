Death of Rebecca Ball determined to be caused by hypothermia

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to Vermont State Police, 17-year-old Rebecca Ball was last seen March 29th near Seymour Street extension in Middlebury.

She was reported to have walked away following an appointment in the area.

A search was launched to find her, and days later, a K-9 search team found her body in a wooded area.

Now, the chief medical examiner’s office reports the cause of her death was hypothermia from environmental exposure to cold temperatures.

The manner of death is listed as an accident.

