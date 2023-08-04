How to help
Dozens of dogs seized from alleged puppy mill at Texas home

Authorities seized dozens of animals Thursday from a San Antonio-area home that was operating as a puppy mill. (KSAT)
By KSAT staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - Authorities seized dozens of animals from a San Antonio-area home that was allegedly operating as a puppy mill.

Bexar County, Texas, officials unloaded dozens of dogs from crates to be checked out after they were rescued from a home on the city’s Southwest side.

Kennels were stacked on top of each other with several puppies crammed inside, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday during a public briefing.

“When you’re lying in your own filth eating bread that is, at best, a couple days or couple of weeks old, that is a horrible situation for any living being,” Salazar said.

Dr. Andrea Guerrero, director of Bexar County Preventative Health and Environmental Services, said deputies saved an estimated 70 animals.

“They were voluntarily relinquished by the homeowner, which is always a good thing,” Guerrero said.

Officials called it a public health issue.

“We see this as a public health issue in two ways, the health of the animals as a public health issue and the health of the homeowner as well,” Guerrero said.

A county team that specializes in mental health spoke with the elderly homeowner, according to Guerrero.

“They were able to make an assessment of the homeowner on site and assess his condition to make sure that he was able to make the decisions that he was to relinquish the animals, assess his physical health and had a discussion with him out there,” Guerrero added.

County veterinarians are expected to examine the dogs to make sure they are OK before being made available for adoption.

“Each animal will be given a physical, and their health will be determined,” Guerrero added.

Some of the rescued dogs could be up for adoption in as soon as two weeks.

