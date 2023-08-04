Family member mourns loss of Jericho student, grandfather hit by car

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Family members are mourning following the loss of two residents who were fatally struck by a driver in Maine earlier this week.

“Joseph and Michael will obviously be missed by family and friends. They had friends all over the area and were well known,” said Algy Layden, the uncle of Michael Gilbar’s wife Eileen.

Fifteen-year-old Joseph, a Mount Mansfield Union High student, was visiting his grandparent’s summer home in Sanford for the week. Gilbar and his grandson were in their yard handling firewood when an SUV veered off the road and hit them.

Layden says the 65-year-old Michael and Eileen Gilbar met at Johnson State College and got married before they graduated.

“They were like Siamese twins. They spent their entire life together, every place they went together. So, it’s going to be doubly hard for Eileen to be without both her husband and her grandson. So, it’s going to be very difficult,” Layden said

Joseph was heading into his sophomore year at MMUHS. “He was just a fantastic kid,” Layden said. “He was just a joy, an absolute joy, just wonderful to be around; Happy go lucky, just full of energy and life.”

“Joe was an integral part of our school community. He brought enthusiasm, kindness, and a positive spirit to every interaction, and his absence will be felt profoundly,” Mount Mansfield Union High School Principal Mike Weston said in a letter to the community.

Neighbors in Maine like Laura Morris say they’re shocked. “I just feel bad for the family. It’s just more like a nice little small, quiet community... but something like this— so big, so tragic is terrible,” she said.

The school was open Friday to provide counselors for grieving students. Layden says Eileen is back in Jericho with other family members making funeral arrangements.

Investigators haven’t identified the driver and say no one has been charged. They say a crash reconstruction analysis is underway to determine how fast the driver was going.

