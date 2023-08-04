Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain Thursday night swells rivers and Middlebury takes on water again.

Some people were saved by rescue crews from the rushing water. Several roads in Middlebury and surrounding Addison County are now closed.

Seymour St. and Haplin Road are both completely submerged and impassable.

In the latest updates, U.S. Route 7 at 3-Mile Bridge had reportedly reopened after closing because of flooding.

Route 116 in Middlebury is closed between Quarry and Cady Roads for washouts.

VT-125 in Hancock has closed between VT-100 and tucker brook rd because of a mudslide in both lanes.

Route 100 in Rochester is closed just north of Quarry Hill Road.

Please follow road signs advising of closures, to check on road closures in you’re area, visit the 5-1-1 website.

