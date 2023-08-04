How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County

Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Middlebury Flooding 8-4(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain Thursday night swells rivers and Middlebury takes on water again.

Some people were saved by rescue crews from the rushing water. Several roads in Middlebury and surrounding Addison County are now closed.

Seymour St. and Haplin Road are both completely submerged and impassable.

In the latest updates, U.S. Route 7 at 3-Mile Bridge had reportedly reopened after closing because of flooding.

Route 116 in Middlebury is closed between Quarry and Cady Roads for washouts.

VT-125 in Hancock has closed between VT-100 and tucker brook rd because of a mudslide in both lanes.

Route 100 in Rochester is closed just north of Quarry Hill Road.

Please follow road signs advising of closures, to check on road closures in you’re area, visit the 5-1-1 website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard
Burlington officer-involved shooting deemed justified, no charges to be filed
Affordable housing is on the minds of many developers and state leaders as Vermont’s housing...
What is affordable housing in Vermont?

Latest News

BPD Chief John Murad takes the oath of office Thursday.
Murad sworn in at Burlington Police Dept. promotion ceremony
Dan McGowan and Ruth Dunkley McGowan founded Dunkley’s Gymnastics Camp In South Hero nearly 50...
Super Senior: Founders of Dunkley’s Gymnastics Camp going strong 50 years later
Two of Vermont’s largest cities -- Burlington and Rutland -- have experienced a spike in drug...
Burlington, Rutland experiencing spike in overdoses
Calvin Coolidge reenactment
Celebrating Calvin Coolidge on 100th anniversary of presidential oath