Fools descend on Queen City for wacky weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Festival of Fools is back in Burlington for a weekend run of silliness.

Rain Friday didn’t scare away the street performers in Burlington or their audience.

One group of onlookers was captivated by a street comedy team in from England who enlisted the folks to help them get onto unicycles, and even hold their clothes. Fortunately, Mother Nature turned off the hose long enough for its fiery finish! And at the end -- an important reminder for an appreciative audience.

The donations at the end are voluntary but highly encouraged for those who stick around for the performance. Festival organizers say it’s how these buskers make their money.

“It’s the art of street busking and the busking part is important. You see a festival and it’s free to watch and there’s an expectation that you put some sort of a tip in their hats. We get them here and we house them and pay for their travel and give them a small stipend to cover a rainy day, but a lot of their earnings come from what they make on the street, and they do that all over the world as their full-time profession,” said festival organizer Zach Williamson.

And they’re getting more new acts from far outside Vermont. Williamson says two-thirds of this year’s performers are new, and largely it comes through word-of-mouth in the tight-knit street performer community.

And some of the acts are quite literally larger than life.

The festival runs through Sunday on the Church Street Marketplace.

