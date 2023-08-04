How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Health care insurance enrollment period waived for Vt. flood victims

(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are still picking up the pieces after last month’s historic flooding and now the state is stressing the importance of having an active health insurance policy while on the road to recovery.

As flood victims look to recover from the devastation, insurance can be a big help in overcoming the financial burden. But while many may be focusing on their home and auto policies, state officials say taking care of your health and well-being throughout the recovery process is paramount, so your health insurance policy should definitely not be forgotten.

The Department of Vermont Health Access is offering a special enrollment period for the state’s flood victims who need coverage. In a typical year, signing up for a qualified health plan would be limited to a set enrollment period, but officials say any Vermonter who lets them know they were impacted by the flood can sign up for coverage, and that federal subsidies that can help affected Vermonters pay for their premiums.

Officials say that over 90% of people enrolled through the health insurance marketplace qualify for financial help and that 25% of those enrolled end up paying less than $25 a month for their health plans with the assistance.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Video surveillance from last month shows Ace hardware staff trying stop a shoplifter trying to...
Chittenden County businesses frustrated by growth in shoplifting

Latest News

Green Mountain Power storage batteries - File photo
Vt. utilities plan for a climate resilient future
Endangered raptors converged on Colchester for a special meet and greet.
Raptor visit to Colchester library offers lessons in conservation
A New York man convicted of killing a Plattsburgh woman last year was sentenced Friday to life...
Champlain man sentenced to life in prison for Plattsburgh murder
The Festival of Fools is back in Burlington for a weekend run of silliness.
Fools descend on Queen City for wacky weekend
Authorities say two Franklin County men have now been charged with buying alcohol for a teen...
2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash