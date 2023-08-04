Health care insurance enrollment period waived for Vt. flood victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are still picking up the pieces after last month’s historic flooding and now the state is stressing the importance of having an active health insurance policy while on the road to recovery.

As flood victims look to recover from the devastation, insurance can be a big help in overcoming the financial burden. But while many may be focusing on their home and auto policies, state officials say taking care of your health and well-being throughout the recovery process is paramount, so your health insurance policy should definitely not be forgotten.

The Department of Vermont Health Access is offering a special enrollment period for the state’s flood victims who need coverage. In a typical year, signing up for a qualified health plan would be limited to a set enrollment period, but officials say any Vermonter who lets them know they were impacted by the flood can sign up for coverage, and that federal subsidies that can help affected Vermonters pay for their premiums.

Officials say that over 90% of people enrolled through the health insurance marketplace qualify for financial help and that 25% of those enrolled end up paying less than $25 a month for their health plans with the assistance.

