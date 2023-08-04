How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Jason Aldean opens new restaurant and bar, treats fans to special performance

Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Country singer Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Tennessee.

WVLT reports Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar held its grand opening Thursday night.

This is the singer’s second restaurant location after opening one up a few years ago in Nashville.

Aldean’s newest eatery is in Gatlinburg, about an hour’s drive from Knoxville, and features a different experience for guests on each of the three floors.

The first floor is a tribute to Sun Records with a sun diner and gift shop. The second floor is a dining area while the third floor is a rooftop bar featuring a stage with live music four nights a week.

The building can hold more than 400 people between the restaurant and the bar.

Aldean celebrated his restaurant’s opening by taking the stage to treat fans to a special opening-night performance.

Aldean has made headlines recently for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

It hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100, but critics said the music video had a pro-gun message with racist imagery.

The video has since been re-edited to no longer include clips that depicted violence during the 2020 demonstrations due to copyright permissions, according to Aldean’s record label.

While at Thursday’s grand opening, Aldean declined to comment on the music video controversy.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Video surveillance from last month shows Ace hardware staff trying stop a shoplifter trying to...
Chittenden County businesses frustrated by growth in shoplifting

Latest News

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten pulls Oregon, Washington from Pac-12, dealing another crushing blow to West Coast conference
Lower campus road
Vt. Army National Guard to build readiness center on VTSU Lyndon campus
A cyberattack has disrupted hospital computer systems in several states.
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states
Long Lake, New York, is ready to welcome back visitors after destructive flooding last month.
ADK town hit by flooding hopes to salvage tourism season