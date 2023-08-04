National Guard biathlon program celebrates 50th year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Athletes will take to Jericho this weekend to celebrate 50 years of the National Guard’s biathlon program.

It’s happening at the Ethan Allen firing range, which is home to the program. A plaque will be presented by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s Adjutant General, during the event.

National Guard soldiers, former Olympics athletes, alumni, and friends will all convene to celebrate the longstanding tradition. It kicks off tomorrow from 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

