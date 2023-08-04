How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pediatricians’ group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. The American Academy of Pediatrics on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children on Thursday, even as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers across the U.S.

The board of directors for the group, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, unanimously voted to reaffirm its 2018 position on the treatments. The board also voted to provide additional documents to support pediatricians, including clinical and technical reports, and to conduct an external review of research regarding the care.

“The additional recommendations also reflect the fact that the board is concerned about restrictions to accessing evidence-based health care for young people who need it,” Mark Del Monte, the academy’s CEO, said in a statement released by the group, calling the restrictions enacted by states “unprecedented government intrusion.”

“We therefore need to provide the best and most transparent process possible,” he said.

At least 21 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. A federal judge struck down Arkansas’ ban as unconstitutional, and federal judges have temporarily blocked bans in Alabama and Indiana.

The judge who struck down Arkansas’ ban cited the position of the groups in his ruling against the ban. Arkansas has appealed the judge’s decision.

People opposed to such treatments for children argue they are too young to make such decisions about their futures.

Every major medical group, including the academy and the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and has said the treatments are safe if administered properly.

The academy and the AMA support allowing children to seek the medical care, but they don’t offer age-specific guidance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard
Burlington officer-involved shooting deemed justified, no charges to be filed
Affordable housing is on the minds of many developers and state leaders as Vermont’s housing...
What is affordable housing in Vermont?

Latest News

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in...
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial
Rain Thursday night swells rivers and Middlebury takes on water again.
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a...
GRAPHIC: Convenience store employees hit man accused of trying to steal cigarettes
FILE
Queen City to install 19th EV charger in Oakledge Park
Oakledge Park is getting a new e-v charging station near the park entrance.
Queen City to install 19th EV charger in Oakledge Park