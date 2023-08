SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet With Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Samantha.

A fun fact about Samantha is that she is a little shy, but when she grows on you she will become your shadow!

Find out more about Samantha at this link and other furry friends at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

