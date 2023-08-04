Queen City to install 19th EV charger in Oakledge Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Oakledge Park is getting a new e-v charging station near the park entrance.

According to Burlington Parks and Recreation, this is the first of many EV chargers they plan to install in city parks.

This charger will be available to visitors 24/7, can charge two vehicles at a time, and can give a two to four hour charge in 20 to 30 minutes.

This is the 19th EV charging station in the queen city, totaling 35 charging ports overall.

