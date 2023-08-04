How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Queen City to install 19th EV charger in Oakledge Park

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Oakledge Park is getting a new e-v charging station near the park entrance.

According to Burlington Parks and Recreation, this is the first of many EV chargers they plan to install in city parks.

This charger will be available to visitors 24/7, can charge two vehicles at a time, and can give a two to four hour charge in 20 to 30 minutes.

This is the 19th EV charging station in the queen city, totaling 35 charging ports overall.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard
Burlington officer-involved shooting deemed justified, no charges to be filed
Affordable housing is on the minds of many developers and state leaders as Vermont’s housing...
What is affordable housing in Vermont?

Latest News

Rain Thursday night swells rivers and Middlebury takes on water again.
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
Oakledge Park is getting a new e-v charging station near the park entrance.
Queen City to install 19th EV charger in Oakledge Park
FILE
National Guard biathlon program celebrates 50th year
Athletes will take to Jericho this weekend to celebrate 50 years of the National Guard’s...
National Guard biathlon program celebrates 50th year