How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Raptor visit to Colchester library offers lessons in conservation

Staff from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science visited the Burnham Memorial Library in...
Staff from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science visited the Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester Friday.(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Endangered raptors converged on Colchester for a special meet and greet.

Staff from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science visited the Burnham Memorial Library Friday with three of the birds, including an eastern screech owl, Decatour, who weighs less than a stick of butter.

The event is part of an effort to teach the public about bird conservation. “I get to come out and I get to tell the public all about them, and hopefully motivate them to care about the environment and about these specific species just a little bit more,” said VINS’ Meg Hedrick.

She says birds are often hurt after eating rodents that have ingested poison, when their habitats are destroyed, or while scavenging along roads. A rough-legged hawk now being cared for was hit by a car while searching for food near the highway.

To help protect the birds, Hedrick suggests putting up bird boxes, opting for rodent traps over poison, keeping cats indoors, and not throwing food or trash from cars.

Visitors like Amelia McCabe said the event was a hoot. “They held the birds and then you got to go close to the birds at the end. It was awesome,” she said.

You can also meet the raptors up close by visiting VINS in Queechee for live animal and educational exhibits.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
A Waterbury man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police stood by outside his house all...
Police: Mental health crisis leads to arrest of Waterbury man
Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way

Latest News

Vincent Abrams/File
Champlain man sentenced to life in prison for Plattsburgh murder
File photo
Fools descend on Queen City for wacky weekend
Samantha the cat
Pets with Potential: Meet Samantha
Consolidated Communications says it is laying off part of its Vermont-based staff.
Consolidated Communications announces job cuts