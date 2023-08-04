Raptor visit to Colchester library offers lessons in conservation

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Endangered raptors converged on Colchester for a special meet and greet.

Staff from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science visited the Burnham Memorial Library Friday with three of the birds, including an eastern screech owl, Decatour, who weighs less than a stick of butter.

The event is part of an effort to teach the public about bird conservation. “I get to come out and I get to tell the public all about them, and hopefully motivate them to care about the environment and about these specific species just a little bit more,” said VINS’ Meg Hedrick.

She says birds are often hurt after eating rodents that have ingested poison, when their habitats are destroyed, or while scavenging along roads. A rough-legged hawk now being cared for was hit by a car while searching for food near the highway.

To help protect the birds, Hedrick suggests putting up bird boxes, opting for rodent traps over poison, keeping cats indoors, and not throwing food or trash from cars.

Visitors like Amelia McCabe said the event was a hoot. “They held the birds and then you got to go close to the birds at the end. It was awesome,” she said.

You can also meet the raptors up close by visiting VINS in Queechee for live animal and educational exhibits.

