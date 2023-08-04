Three people rescued from car trapped in Middlebury flooding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont urban search and rescue team confirms three people were pulled from the roof of a car in Middlebury.

The driver reportedly tried to go through high water, but the car was swept away on Bridge Road.

The rescue was performed by Colchester technical rescue.

Those in the area are warned not to drive in the flooded areas and to check the 5-1-1 website for updates on road closures.

