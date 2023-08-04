Vt. authorities warn of new twist on old scam

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are warning about a new twist on an old scam targetting seniors.

The “grandparent scam” is when crooks claim to be grandchildren in an emergency situation and need money to resolve the problem. Historically, these scams were done over the phone, but the Vermont Attorney General says they have received reports where scammers are coming to the home of potential victims trying to collect money, sometimes posing as a UPS or FedEx courier.

There have been three complaints in the last week involving this type of scam, two of which resulted in thousands of dollars in losses.

“We always encourage people to report scams to our office. We are really grateful that people reported these scams because this week we know there’s a grandparent scam and the reason why we know why the grandparent scams are on the rise this week is because people called our office and told us about them,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark.

Officials say if someone contacts you regarding a loved one in jeopardy, write down the phone number and hang up. Contact that family member’s number directly or call someone that is close to them to see if it’s real. Another tip is to make up a code word or create a pin number that only your loved ones will know.

Officials also advise to call the Vermont Consumer Assistance Program to report the scam.

