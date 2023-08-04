How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. authorities warn of new twist on old scam

File photo
File photo(WSMV)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are warning about a new twist on an old scam targetting seniors.

The “grandparent scam” is when crooks claim to be grandchildren in an emergency situation and need money to resolve the problem. Historically, these scams were done over the phone, but the Vermont Attorney General says they have received reports where scammers are coming to the home of potential victims trying to collect money, sometimes posing as a UPS or FedEx courier.

There have been three complaints in the last week involving this type of scam, two of which resulted in thousands of dollars in losses.

“We always encourage people to report scams to our office. We are really grateful that people reported these scams because this week we know there’s a grandparent scam and the reason why we know why the grandparent scams are on the rise this week is because people called our office and told us about them,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark.

Officials say if someone contacts you regarding a loved one in jeopardy, write down the phone number and hang up. Contact that family member’s number directly or call someone that is close to them to see if it’s real. Another tip is to make up a code word or create a pin number that only your loved ones will know.

Officials also advise to call the Vermont Consumer Assistance Program to report the scam.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge
Video surveillance from last month shows Ace hardware staff trying stop a shoplifter trying to...
Chittenden County businesses frustrated by growth in shoplifting

Latest News

Green Mountain Power storage batteries - File photo
Vt. utilities plan for a climate resilient future
Endangered raptors converged on Colchester for a special meet and greet.
Raptor visit to Colchester library offers lessons in conservation
A New York man convicted of killing a Plattsburgh woman last year was sentenced Friday to life...
Champlain man sentenced to life in prison for Plattsburgh murder
The Festival of Fools is back in Burlington for a weekend run of silliness.
Fools descend on Queen City for wacky weekend
Authorities say two Franklin County men have now been charged with buying alcohol for a teen...
2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash