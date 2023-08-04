Vt. unemployment insurance system to improve accessibility

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment insurance system is getting an overhaul to make it easier for people to access.

According to the Vermont Department of Labor, the system was awarded a more than $2 million grant from the federal government.

The goal is to improve equity and access, including language access.

State leaders say this plays a crucial role in making sure unemployed workers from marginalized communities get the support they need.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.