Vt. unemployment insurance system to improve accessibility
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment insurance system is getting an overhaul to make it easier for people to access.
According to the Vermont Department of Labor, the system was awarded a more than $2 million grant from the federal government.
The goal is to improve equity and access, including language access.
State leaders say this plays a crucial role in making sure unemployed workers from marginalized communities get the support they need.
