V.T.S.U. sells land to Vt. Army National Guard for a Regional Readiness Center

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soldiers are taking on space formerly meant for students in the Northeast Kingdom.

The Vermont Army National Guard plans to build a Regional Readiness Center in Lyndonville on land bought from the Vermont State University’s Lyndon campus.

Before the sale is finalized, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight says thorough surveys, environmental testing, and a comprehensive site plan will be conducted.

If all goes to plan, the $17 million project will break ground next summer.

VTSU President Mike Smith calls it an exciting collaboration, strengthening the college’s bond with the veteran community.

