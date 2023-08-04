V.T.S.U. sells land to Vt. Army National Guard for a Regional Readiness Center

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soldiers are taking on space formerly meant for students in the Northeast Kingdom.

The Vermont Army National Guard plans to build a Regional Readiness Center in Lyndonville on land bought from the Vermont State University’s Lyndon campus.

Before the sale is finalized, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight says thorough surveys, environmental testing, and a comprehensive site plan will be conducted.

If all goes to plan, the $17 million project will break ground next summer.

VTSU President Mike Smith calls it an exciting collaboration, strengthening the college’s bond with the veteran community.

