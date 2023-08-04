BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The month of August started out on such a nice note with a couple of delightful days on the 1st and 2nd. Then along came yesterday, with a return to that nasty weather that we got so much of in July, with flooding rains and strong thunderstorms. The frontal system that brought that wicked weather yesterday will still be with us today, so we are expecting more of the same today - possibly flooding rain and strong to severe thunderstorms which could produce some damaging wind gusts, especially the farther south you are, where the greatest threat for severe weather will be.

The system will move out overnight and skies will be clearing out. High pressure will take over, and that will make for a very nice summer weekend!

Monday will start out with some sunshine, but then it will cloud up with showers arriving late in the day. Showers will continue through the day on Tuesday.

It will dry out for Wednesday & most of Thursday before more showers show up late in the day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the developing storms today, and we will keep you up-tp-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online! -Gary

