By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a rough couple of evenings for communities in our area yet again: more flash flooding, hail, lots of lightning and a couple reports of trees down. The good news is we get a well-deserved break from rain and storms just in time for the weekend. Any leftover showers and storms weaken and move out of the area this evening, leading to a quieter overnight period.

Saturday starts with some areas of fog and temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky, comfortable humidity levels and near-normal temperatures both weekend days. We aren’t concerned about rain or storms, and any impacts from wildfire smoke should be minimal.

Temperatures range through the 70s for most both days this weekend, with some low 80s possible in the broader valleys along Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River. Lake Champlain water levels continue to run very high for this time of year. Today was the first day since July 23 we *didn’t* set a new record high lake level for that calendar date, but only by an inch and change.

Shower chances return early next week, but there should be a period of drier weather by mid-week. Storms look possible again by late next week. The weekend definitely looks like the best part of this week’s forecast.

Get outside and take Max Advantage of the nice weather while it’s here!

-Jess Langlois

