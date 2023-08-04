BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of us have already seen storms this evening, and we are expecting several more rounds through Friday evening when a cold front passes through the area. Storms will continue to impact mainly northern and central areas through Thursday evening. Any storms could be strong to locally severe, containing small hail or damaging wind gusts. There is also plenty of lightning and heavy downpours.

Additional storms are expected to move through the area during the overnight hours and early Friday. The best chance for stronger storms Friday will be in the afternoon once we get some daytime heating going, and focused across central and southern areas and the Upper Valley. All of the action will be over by Friday evening, paving the way for a pleasant weekend.

Thanks to recent dry days, widespread flooding is not a concern, but there could still be some isolated flooding in any communities that see repeated heavy downpours over the same areas.

Aside from the very low chance for an isolated shower, the weekend will be dry and pleasant. Temperatures will be near normal and humidity levels will be comfortable. There might be a little bit of smoky haze around, but air quality should remain moderate.

After Friday, the next chance for some showers would be in the Monday/ Tuesday timeframe.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

