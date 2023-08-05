2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following a shooting in St. Johnsbury on Friday night.

According to Vermont State Police it happened at an apartment at 57 Harrison Ave. just after 9:00 p.m.

When police arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

It was reported that three unknown men entered the apartment and began shooting at occupants within the apartment. Police say the shooters then fled the scene possibly in a black SUV, unknown make, model or registration.

Police are not releasing the names of the two men at this time. At this early point of the investigation, police say the incident appears to be a specific targeted event and not a random shooting.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now leading the shooting investigation with assistance from both the VSP Field Force and Crime Scene Search Team as well as the St. Johnsbury Police Department.

Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

